Manchester City have won the Premier League after rivals Manchester United lost at Old Trafford to Leicester City.

City failed to clinch the title at the weekend when they lost to Chelsea in a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.

They have managed to regain their crown from last year's winners Liverpool thanks to their mutual rival.

City, second to Liverpool by 18 points last season, have a 10-point lead over second-placed United that cannot be overturned with three games remaining.

It is the second trophy secured by Pep Guardiola’s team in less than three weeks after winning theCarabao Cup. They now hope hope to end the season by lifting the Champions League for the first time.

Cue the celebrations for City fans as sign says it all at the Etihad

Pep Guardiola has spoken of his pride at winning the 2020-21 Premier League title, which he says has been the toughest campaign of his five-year Manchester City tenure.

This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players. They are so special. To come through this season – with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable. Pep Guardiola, Man City Manager

It is so important to say a huge 'thank you' to all our fans. In our toughest moments, we couldn't hear the crowd get behind us as usual, but we know they are with us everywhere we go and that has lifted us."I promise them we sense their love, we appreciate it and we could not have done what we have done without it."I hope we can all celebrate together one day not too far away. It has been such a hard year for so many people."This one is really for our fans and for Colin Bell and all his family."

Manchester City legend, known as the King of the Kippax died in January after a short illness.

The Premier League win comes as talks are ongoing about where the Champions League final will take place, with plans to host the fixture in Istanbul thrown into doubt after Turkey was added to the government's travel red list.