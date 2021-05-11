Merseyside council alerts residents after Indian variant detected

Sefton Council has issued advice to residents after news that the Indian Covid variant has been linked with coronavirus cases in the borough.

It's urging people to get the vaccination if it's offered to them and ensure they take a test if they show symptoms of Coronavirus.

Cllr Ian Maher, the leader of the council, said: “We understand that while it has been detected locally, this variant does not seem to affect people more seriously or inhibit the effectiveness of the vaccines currently being rolled out across the UK.

“Also, it doesn’t appear to be more infectious than the Kent variant, which is now the dominant strain in Britain.

“Sefton Council will be working closely with Public Health England and other partners to provide all the local knowledge and expertise it can to support any work that is required to identify and contain the variant.”

And with some pupil groups having been sent home from Sefton schools this week, the council leader has stressed the importance of pupils and staff in secondary schools wearing face covering in schools.

We all need to be taking care in inside spaces and sticking closely to the 2m distancing to protect ourselves and those around us including our friends and family, who may be vulnerable to the serious effects of COVID-19. Cllr Ian Maher, Leader of Sefton Council

Sefton has two SMART test sites for people without symptoms, at Bootle Leisure Centre and at Splash World in Southport which are open 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

Rapid home test kits can be collected from Bootle Town Hall and Splash World in Southport from 8am-8pm seven days a week. No appointments are needed.

Kits can also be collected between 2.30pm and 8pm, seven days a week, from walk-through Local Test Centres opposite Bootle Town Hall and at Crosby Library Car Park, Netherton Activity Centre and Southport Town Hall. No appointments are needed.