Police are investigating after a man threw gloss paint over a homeless woman in Liverpool in a what police have described as a 'heartless' attack.

The incident happened on Saturday evening outside the TescoMetro store on Aigburth Road in the St Michael's area of southLiverpool.

The woman was sitting on the floor outside the store at around 5.30pm when police said a man came past and threw paint over her. Eye witnesses have described the 'disgusting' attack and said because it involved gloss paint it was hard to remove.

Shelley Freeman arrived at Tesco just moments after the assault andsaw the woman in a very distressed state.

She said: "She was shaking, she said at first she thought it was acid that had been thrown over her.'

But it was white gloss paint and it was all over her head and face and clothes - what a disgusting thing to do. She was completely covered in it, I felt so sorry for her. Shelley Freeman, who helped organise support for the homeless woman

Ms Freeman was so angry about the attack that she posted about it in alocal Facebook group to see if anyone could identify who had carriedit out.Local people brought clean clothes, coats and food for the woman tohelp her recover. Merseyside Police has begun an investigation into the incident and are checking CCTV.

This was a shocking incident to have taken place. I would urge anyone who was in the area who saw what happened or can assist our investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency Community Policing Inspector Dave Uren

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked toDM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference21000297748.