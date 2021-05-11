A man who punched a dementia champion in the face after she asked him to stop kicking his dog has been convicted of assault.

Alan Bairstow, 58, left Joy Watson with a bloody nose and a fracture to her eye socket following the harrowing attack in July 2019.

Mrs Watson, 62, has been praised in the past by former Prime Minister David Cameron for her role as an "ambassador" for people with dementia.

Bairstow's conviction is the end of a two-year nightmare for Mrs Watson which began when she pulled into a picnic lay-by for a cup of tea.

She accused her attacker of stealing her independence and said she still suffers flashbacks.

Joy, from Eccles, Salford, was diagnosed with dementia eight years ago and forced to give up her job as a carer.

But due to her remarkable fortitude she became a champion for people with dementia by giving lectures, raising awareness, teaching nursing students, and showing local businesses how to help those with the condition.

But she was left with a bloody nose and a fracture to her eye socket after Bairstow punched her 'like a boxer'.

Police officers were so concerned about her they drove her to hospital as they waited for an ambulance.

She spent two days in hospital in North Yorkshire and required further treatment in Manchester.

Mrs Watson was attacked even though she was wearing a badge which said 'I have dementia, please be patient'.

Her ordeal began on the morning of 7 July 2019 when she pulled into a lay-by in Bracey Bridge near Driffield, East Yorkshire, to have breakfast at a roadside cafe.

She noticed Bairstow was having trouble with his Alsatian which was pulling and tugging.

But she said he then started kicking it. Mrs Watson, who was with her own assist dog, told Bairstow's wife that if he did not stop attacking his dog she would report him.

She said Bairstow then went "ballistic".

Mrs Watson said: "He then thumped me, like a boxer, not a push. I think he saw my badge and must have considered me to be a soft touch."

I went down and hit my head on the concrete ground. My nose was gushing with blood. The couple got back in the car, and swerved around me as I lay on the ground. Joy Watson

Bairstow, of The Avenue, Wakefield, was arrested a month later and has now been found guilty of causing actual bodily harm by a jury at Hull Crown Court.

Mrs Watson and her husband, Tony, had to wait 19 months for the case to be heard.

The worst bit was the fear of losing my sight and he stole my independence from me. In that sense I feel bereaved. I have not been able to go out and about camping since. As result I have sold my camper van. I have flashbacks. At night and even in the day time. I see this fist coming towards me. He was so forceful. Joy Watson

Mr Watson said: "Joy is an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society and a dementia advocate for the University of Salford from whom she received an honorary doctorate after working with them for three years on young onset dementia - Joy was only 55 wen she was diagnosed and she may have had it as young as 48.

"The initial impact of this assault was that she totally lost her confidence. One of the loves of her life was camping with her dog as a way of retaining her independence.

"She tried it once after the attack and came home the same day. I can't see her going camping again.

"She does not have the same confidence she used to have. But the work she does in schools is helping."

I welcome the verdict in this case, which saw a vulnerable lady concerned for the welfare of a dog assaulted for trying to be a good citizen. I would like to thank the victim and her family for their support of our investigation and for their bravery following an extremely nasty incident. I can understand how distressing this must have been. Detective Constable Steve Powell, who led the investigation

Bairstow will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on June 27.