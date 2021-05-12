Blackpool Tower Ballroom prepares to reopen to the public after £1.1M refurb

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Paul Crone

The world-famous ballroom in Blackpool Tower is almost ready to reopen to the public after a £1.1M refurbishment.

It is the most extensive work the ballroom has had for over 60 years.

A team of highly skilled craftsmen, who worked on projects including the Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace, have dedicated more than 21,000 hours over a period of six months, each climbing an average of 85 flights of scaffolding every day, to restore the ballroom to its original glory.

During the refurbishment, workers discovered newspapers dating back to 1911, old cigarette packs and a walking stick believed to date back to the 1950s.

During work to angel figures on the ceiling of the ballroom workers discovered newspapers dating back to 1911. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Signatures were also found under murals showing the last time anyone was in the space was 1957.

This really is something else. It is a project I will never forget - and perhaps even a project for me to retire on. Everyone wants to end their career on a high, and I don't think I could get a better high than working at the ballroom. Keith Langton, Project Manager

The ballroom has been closed for 12 months due to the pandemic which is the longest time it's been shut since 1957 when a fire caused severe damage requiring 17 months of work for repairs.

Dancers are hoping to be allowed back into the venue on June 21.