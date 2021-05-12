Four found guilty of the manslaughter over killing of Steven McMyler

Two men and two teenage boys have been convicted over the death of Steven McMyler on Thursday 6 August 2020.

All four have been found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob a high-value watch in the centre of Wigan last August.

The jury unanimously found Lewis Peake, 30, Michael Wilson, 20, and two boys aged 17 and 14 guilty after a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Lewis Peake recruited the three other offenders to assault Steven in an attempt to steal his Rolex watch worth an estimated £13,000.

Steven sustained head injuries shortly before 7:50pm and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Steven was killed just because he was wearing a valuable watch and these four offenders have now been recognised for the crimes that they have committed. They may have gone to Wigan that day to rob Steven's belongings, but they ultimately have robbed him and his loved ones of his life, and for that I am satisfied knowing that they will now be punished. Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Chatterton, Senior Investigating Officer

A fifth suspect, Jordan Short, is due to stand trial later this year accused of murder and conspiracy to rob.