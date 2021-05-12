Two residents at a care home in Liverpool have celebrated turning 100.

The women, both called May, received their cards from the Queen, and were thrown a joint birthday party by care home staff.

The manager, Alena Petrie, at Cambridge Court Care Home in Waterloo told ITV Granada Reports:

‘Despite the Covid 19 pandemic, restrictions on visiting and both of them having some memory loss and dementia, we wanted to make a big fuss of them. It is not very often such a milestone is achieved and they happened to have it within a week of each other.‘ Alena Petrie, Care Home manager

As part of the celebrations, staff members dressed up as Army or Land girls, and a singer came to entertain the guests.

Care home staff dress at Land Girls for 1940s-themed party Credit: Cambridge Court

Alena said ‘We had a ball. From decorations, food and dancing moves we all put on a fabulous party for our ladies, shared photos and videos on our Instagram and Facebook so families could share the joy at least that way. We are hoping to do this all over again with our families joining us very soon’.

Angela 'May' Murray receiving her 100th birthday card from the Queen Credit: Cambridge Court care home

Angela 'May' Murray was born on 5.5.1921.

May lived in Bootle near the docks throughout WWII. The area was badly bombed during the May Blitz in 1941. She remembers escaping the bombs on Saturday nights when she and her young friends were going to the pub.

May married her husband Des after the war and had three daughters.

She worked in the Metal Box Tin Works in Walton.

According to care staff, she’s still not convinced that she is a 100 years old!

May Hanlon also celebrating her 100th birthday at the home Credit: Cambridge Court

May Hanlon 11.5.2021

May was born in Liverpool, had three sons, and used to work in Strettles shop.

She has 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and had a passion for shopping and travel. She settled into Cambridge Court in 2012 and is loved by all for her singing.