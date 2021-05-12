A woman has been accused of having a baby with a boy she sexually abused.

Sarah Campbell is charged with 16 counts of sexual abuse against two boys from 2016 to 2018.

The 38-year-old mother from Bootle, Merseyside attended Sefton Magistrates’ Court.

One of the charges states that Campbell's daughter was conceived on one of the occasions she sexually abused one of the boys. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Campbell faced 13 scouts of engaging in penetrative activity and three charges of engaging in non-penetrative activity with a boy aged between 13 and 15 which allegedly took place in 2016 and 2017.

One charge states that her baby was conceived on one of the occasions in which she sexually abused one of the boys.

Due to the severity of the allegations a court clerk explained that the charges "can't be dealt with in magistrates court and have to proceed to crown court.”

Campbell was released on conditional bail until her next hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on 9 June 2021.