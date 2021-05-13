The Prime Minister has refused to rule out a local lockdown in Bolton as cases of the Covid-19 Indian variant continue to sharply rise in the town.

Enhanced testing and a drive to get those eligible vaccinated are among the measures being rolled out in the town.

Coronavirus cases almost doubled week-on-week, the latest Public Health England figures show, with the infection rate currently at 192.3 cases per 100,000 people - the highest in the UK.

A total of 553 new cases were recorded in the seven days up to 9 May, compared to 244 the week before.

When asked about the possibility of a local lockdown coming into force to control the spread Boris Johnson refused to rule the option out, and instead said he would do whatever was needed.

He said: "There are a range of things that we could do, we want to make sure that we grip it.

"Obviously there's surge testing, surge tracing, making sure that whenever you have a case you check everybody who has been in contact with that person.

"If we have to do other things, then of course the public would want us at this stage to rule nothing out. We have always been very clear we would be led by the data.

"At the moment, I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we will be able to go ahead on Monday and indeed on June 21, everywhere, but there may be things that we have to do locally and we will not hesitate to do them if that is the advice we get."

The variant - known as B1617.2 - was labelled a variant of concern by scientists who believe it can spread quicker than others.

It is thought to be at least as transmissible as the variant detected in Kent last year, known as B117, which is the dominant strain in the UK.

Public Health England said there is currently "insufficient evidence" to indicate that any of the Indian variants cause more severe disease.

When asked by journalists how worried the public should be about the rise of the Indian variant, Mr Johnson said: "You are right to raise the Indian variant, or B1617.2 as we must call it - it is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it, it has been spreading.

"At the moment there is a very wide range of scientific opinion about what could happen.

"We want to make sure that we take all the prudential, all the cautious steps now that we could take, so there are meetings going on today to consider exactly what we need to do.

"There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out, of course."

In response to the rising cases Blackburn with Darwen is now urging all over 18s to get vaccinated.

The Lancashire authority has the third highest rate of coronavirus cases in England, with 149 new cases in the seven days up to 8 May.

The council and NHS partners have secured extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccine which will be made available to anyone aged over 18 from next week, a spokeswoman for the authority said.

Council leader Mohammed Khan CBE, chief executive Denise Park, and director of public health Professor Dominic Harrison said: "Whilst the Prime Minister announced this week that we can progress to step three of the Government's road map as planned next week, we need everyone in Blackburn with Darwen to be extra vigilant and proceed with caution.

"The variant first identified in India is more transmissible than other variants, which means it is easily passed on from one person to another."