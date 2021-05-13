An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed in Lower Broughton, Salford.

Police were called to a report of a sexual assault and robbery at Peel Park between 8.15am and 8.30am yesterday (Wednesday 12 May).

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was making her way to school when she was approached by a man who allegedly initiated a conversation before assaulting her.

The offender is said to have stolen her mobile phone before running from the scene towards Chapel Street.

He is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, with short ginger/blonde light coloured hair and a short crop fringe, a lightly-coloured faint moustache, and is 6ft tall with a skinny build.

He is believed to have been wearing a plain blue-hooded top with a large front pocket and matching dark blue/black or black Adidas joggers with distinctive white stripes on the sides. He was also said to be wearing running shoes which were white with some blue and red on them and a grey Puma backpack.

The girl wasn’t injured but was left shaken and is being supported by specialist officers and partner agencies.

No arrests have been made and investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Chris Horsfield, of GMP's Swinton CID, said: "This is a deeply concerning incident where a young girl has been randomly approached in broad daylight and subjected the victim to a horrific ordeal by an unknown man clearly with sinister intentions.

"Our dedicated team of officers will be investigating a number of lines of enquiry which will seek to identify this man, and we are working with specialist partners to support the victim.

"In the interest of public safety, there will be an increase in patrols in the area and are working with local authority to keep the public safe.

"We are asking for information to help us identify the offender, so that we can speak to him in connection with this sexual assault and robbery.

"If anyone has any information at all about the identity of this man, please speak to police. Even the smallest piece of information could help us to advance our investigation, find justice for the victim, and take this man off our streets."

Anyone with any information about this assault should contact police on 0161 856 2079 quoting incident number 746 of 12/05/2021. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.