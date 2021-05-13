The Inspector who wrote a damning report into Liverpool city council says many staff would only talk to him anonymously because they feared for their safety.

Max Caller delivered his report in March, in which he accused the council of having a culture of bullying, intimidation, dubious deals and jobs for the boys.

In the report, Liverpool City Council was described as a dysfunctional organisation, rife with mismanagement and resistance to scrutiny.

There was quite a feeling that it was unsafe to be named and be explicit about what they were saying. They were scared for their future employment, they were scared for their promotion prospects. Life in the office would be very difficult and you could expect to be treated very badly. Max Caller

Council staff were afraid for their safety should they be seen to be speaking to Mr Caller so they would meet on street corners or talk via Zoom.

It's not unknown in whistleblowing type activities...in lockdown there were no coffee bars open, so the choice was a street corner, a remote video connection or an office where you can be seen coming in. Max Caller, Inspector

The report was commissioned after five men were arrested on suspicion of fraud, bribery, witness intimidation and misconduct in public office.

One of them included Mayor Joe Anderson, who has since stepped down.

All five deny the allegations.

Joe Anderson

Inspector highlighted key failings:

Failure of due process across planning and regeneration

A "worrying lack of record keeping".

Documents created retrospectively, discarded in skips.

Evidence of "awarding of dubious contracts"

A lack of scrutiny and oversight across highways

Dysfunctional management practices & no coherent business plan

A failure of proper process relating to property management - and failure to value land and assets

An overall environment of intimidation

In response to the report, the council's chief executive stressed that most council officers are blameless.

The report recognised that this was a small number of people who were doing wrong, the vast majority of politicians and the vast majority of council staff are honest, hard-working public servants and it's those people that will put this right. Tony Reeves, Chief Executive Liverpool City Council

The council is expected to send their formal response to the Caller report to the government before the end of the month,

That response, as well as a plan for making improvements to how the city is run, will be agreed at a full council meeting next week.

