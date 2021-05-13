Video report by Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri

A food truck owner who had his van burnt down in a racist attack is fighting to stay in the country and living off handouts after not being able to trade.

Lekan Kamson Odesanya is living off handouts after several of his applications to set up in local car parks were rejected by Manchester City Council.

The Moston-based chef, known as David, is trying to get his business back up and running after an arson attack saw his food truck destroyed.

The much-loved member of the community was helped by residents who raised nearly £80,000 to keep him in business.

David had his food truck burnt down in September 2020 which GMP say they are treating as racially aggravated criminal damage.

He now says he is at "breaking point" following the rejected applications - and the situation has been made worse by his inability to get a job due to his legal status.

Manchester City Council say it is willing to help David wherever it can.

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, Executive Member for Neighbourhoods for Manchester City Council, said: "We have had two license applications from Mr. Odesanya, the first of which was incomplete and had to be rejected, and the second in relation to the private car park he did not have permission to trade in.

"He also enquired about a potential new location in Prestwich, but was referred to Bury Council as Manchester City Council has no jurisdiction in this area.

"We have also tried to connect the applicant with a charity who supports start ups, as well as trying to explore another location where Mr. Odesanya could trade.

"During this process Mr. Odesanya withdrew his application and his fees were refunded. If he were to come to us again we would do everything in our power to support another application to trade."

David originally came to the country from Nigeria on a two year student visa in 2004, as the time came to an end, he tried to reapply but that application was rejected and the Nigerian Native became an overstayer.

Since 2004 David has been fighting to stay in the country, his latest application this year was refused.

The business owner had applied to stay in the country on the basis he had been in the UK for a long time, but home office rules state that a person has to legally be in the country for 10 years to be able to apply to stay.

If a person has overstayed their visa they have to have lived in the UK for 20 years and be able to find proof for every year that they are here.

Sometimes the documents needed for length of stay can be hard to come by as someone who is in the Uk illegally or who has overstayed their visa may not have a doctor, or a job or even a permanent address.

Mohammed Hafejee an Immigration solicitor from CartwrightKing solicitors said: "I don't think the rules with regards to establishing a private life on the bases of 20 years are working.

I think they are set up on the bases that it will be very difficult for applicants to be able to prove that they've been here for that period of time, and therefore it is set up for mainly applicants to fail on this bases, and not be able to meet the immigration rules. Mohammed Hafejee from CartwrightKing solicitors

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Mr Kamson has never had Indefinite Leave to Remain. His application was refused as he had not completed 10 years' continuous lawful residence in the UK.

"In Mr Kamson's case, he has the opportunity to provide updated information on his circumstances and we will fully consider any new evidence."

It is completely inaccurate to report that the system has been designed to make it difficult to prove length of residence. There are a range of documents that individuals can submit to demonstrate their residence, including bank statements, medical appointments, utility bills and payslips. A Home Office Spokesperson

Home office rules generally state that if you are in the country illegal or have overstayed your visa then you don't have any right to work in the Uk unless it's under special circumstances authorised by them.

David's way of getting around this rule was by opening his own business. A business that has not be able to trade since last year.

In September 2020 David hit the headlines when his food truck ‘Moston Suya’ was burnt down and the community raised nearly 80 thousand pounds to get him a new one.

With the money, David said he got a new truck, a car and help other's in the community. According to him, he has none of the money that was raised left, which has lead him to living off handouts from local people and charities.