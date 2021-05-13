Police arrest four people on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Anfield
Police have arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman in Anfield on Wednesday 12 May.Officers were called to a house in Belmont Road at around 8.25pm, where they found the body of a 58 year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.An investigation is underway and a post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
A 33-year-old man from Anfield, a 22-year-old man from Anfield, a 30-year-old man from Liverpool, and a 29-year-old woman from Fairfield have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 44-year-old man from Anfield was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are in custody and are being questioned by detectives.Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight said:
Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook quoting reference 21000305792 or through 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.