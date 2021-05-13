Police have arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman in Anfield on Wednesday 12 May.Officers were called to a house in Belmont Road at around 8.25pm, where they found the body of a 58 year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.An investigation is underway and a post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 33-year-old man from Anfield, a 22-year-old man from Anfield, a 30-year-old man from Liverpool, and a 29-year-old woman from Fairfield have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 44-year-old man from Anfield was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are in custody and are being questioned by detectives.Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight said:

We are in the very early stages of an investigation, and would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward in confidence. “House-to-house, forensic and CCTV enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward. If you have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the Belmont Road area recently, please get in touch. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook quoting reference 21000305792 or through 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.