A family of 12 ducklings who fell down a drain in a Warrington street were saved thanks to a quick-thinking member of the public who contacted the RSPCA.

A man spotted the ducklings which were following their mum across the road in Pineways but noticed one poor duckling fall in a grate.

The mum went back to the trapped duckling then one by one all the others followed and slipped into the drain while the distressed adult bird looked on helplessly.

12 ducklings rescued from a drain in Warrington Credit: RSPCA

The man saw the ducklings swimming around in the water but he was unable to free them so he contacted the RSPCA and animal rescuer Inspector Jenny Bethel was sent to the scene on Thursday 6 May.

Mother of rescued ducklings Credit: RSPCA

Jenny used two fishing nets to help scoop the ducklings to safety and placed them in a box.

She then got the mother bird to follow her to a nearby lake and once she jumped into the water her ducklings were released by Jenny and they all followed her.

Jenny said:

The man could see the ducklings swimming in the grate but they were unable to get out and their mother was getting stressed so he contacted us for help. “Using one fishing net to block the drainage hole and another to scoop them out I was able to safely catch them and put them into a box. “I then took them to a nearby lake where they were released to their mother. Inspector Jenny Bethel, RSPCA

She added:

"It was such a lovely rescue. It was great to see them happily run into the water and swim off after the mum and I was able to catch the special moment on video.”

For more information about what to do if you find a duckling in need of help visit the RSPCA’s website: www.rspca.org.uk/ducklings

