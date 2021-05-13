Extra security is being placed at Old Trafford before the Premiere League game between Manchester United and Liverpool.

It comes after the match was postponed at the beginning of May due to fans protesting the club's American owners, the Glazer family - who supported the controversial European Super League.

Huge barriers have been installed outside the stadium and a massive policing operation is in place.

On 2 May, protesters managed to make their way into the grounds and gathered on the pitch where half a dozen Greater Manchester Police officers were injured.

Manchester United protests at Old Trafford on 2 May

One officer, with 20 years service, suffered a severe injury after being slashed in the face.

The relationship between Manchester United fans and the clubs owners has been rocky for around 16 years. But following the proposed super league, which collapsed soon after, fans are proposing a separation.

Fans are renewing calls for a bigger stake in the club's ownership, with many urging the club to adopt the 50+1 model in which fans own 51% of clubs.