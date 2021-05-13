Surge testing is to begin in Formby after cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 were discovered.

From Friday 14 May mobile, drive-through sites are being set up at two points in the town, while another walk in centre will also be available.

Appointments are not needed for tests at any of the centres.

It’s important that people go to these dedicated test sites and not to our other sites, as these are the ones specifically set up to identify the Indian variant. Margaret Jones, Sefton’s Director of Public Health

Drive-through centres

Deansgate Lane Park in Formby, L37 3LF

9am to 4pm Monday to Friday

Ainsdale Hope on Sandringham Road, PR8 2PJ

9am until 4pm on Friday 14th May, but from Saturday 15th May will be open 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

Walk-through centre

Sefton Professional Development Centre (PDC), Park Lane, L37 6EW - 9am and 4pm seven days a week

Sefton Council’s Public Health team say they are also finalising locations for smaller, pop-up test sites in the community.

Sefton’s Director of Public Health, Margaret Jones said: "Working with Public Health England, in response to a localised outbreak of infections and cases of the variant first identified in India, we have identified sites for test centres in and around Formby.

"We are encouraging everyone aged over 16 who lives, works or studies in Formby to attend one of these dedicated local test sites, once they are open.

"Anyone who has visited any venue in Formby over the last two weeks is also welcome to be tested at these test sites."

This variant, which has been classified by Public Health England as a ‘variant of concern’, has been linked with coronavirus cases in Sefton’s Formby area.

Mrs Jones added: "This variant, which was first identified in India, is not thought to affect people more seriously, inhibit the effectiveness of the vaccines, or to be more infectious than the dominant Kent variant.

"However, identifying cases is important so that infections can be identified, traced and contained before they spread any further will support the return to a more normal life that we all want to see.

"I am confident that our local communities will, as they did in Southport earlier this year, help us by taking part in this local, dedicated testing."