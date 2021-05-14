Concern growing for two missing teenage boys with links to Runcorn

Concerns are growing for two teenagers from Cheshire who have not been seen for nearly a week.

A search is underway for 15-year-old Tyler Hawitt and 16-year-old Caine O'Brien.

Police believe the friends may be in Runcorn but have links to Widnes and Blackpool.

Caine was last seen in Runcorn at 11.20am on Saturday, while Tyler was most recently sighted at 6pm in Widnes, also on Saturday.

Caine is around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and with short mousy brown or dark blond hair.He was last seen wearing a black and grey bubble jacket with a red trim around the hood, black combat trousers and black Nike trainers with a red tick. He also had a black face covering with him that featured the word"Columbia" on the left side.Tyler is around 5ft tall with long mousy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey cagoule type top with a jumper underneath, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Police are urging the public to report any sightings.