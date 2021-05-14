Hollyoaks star, Ross Adams, created an acting academy and agency for young actors in 2016 called Small Screen Talent - with a goal to create opportunities in TV, Film and Commercials for young actors in the North West.

However, almost five years since launching, two of his students have reached the dizzy heights of the big screen - by landing roles in an upcoming big budget movie - The Railway Children Return.

A scene being prepared involving a recreation of 1940s wartime evacuees

Thomas Flynn, aged 11, from Lymm, Cheshire and Oscar Wallwork, aged 8, from Salford will both join the star-studded cast, starring alongside Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay and Jenny Agutter when shooting began earlier this month.

Thomas Flynn

Oscar Wallwork

For Thomas, who will be playing the role of 'Pox' it really is a dream come true. Having attended Small Screen Talent for several years to improve his confidence, he auditioned for the role alongside talent from across the UK but never imagined he would win a leading role.

I'm still in shock that my first job is in a massive feature film. I've always dreamed of becoming an actor and now it's finally coming true. I'm so excited to be working alongside Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtney. It just doesn't feel real! Thomas Flynn

Oscar, who will be playing the role of 'Jimmy' is already a well known face on TV screens, having appeared in numerous commercials and brand campaigns since joining Small Screen Talent two years ago.

He actually auditioned for another role in the film, but producers were so impressed by his flair for comedy, they created the role of 'Joey' especially for him.

The role has even greater significance for Oscar, as his great-grandfather, coincidentally also called Jimmy, was a child evacuee during World War II.

I'm a Salford lad myself and my Great-Grandad, Jimmy, was evacuated from Salford when the war began. I've always loved acting and having a part created for me in this movie is a real dream come true. I can't wait to work with the amazing team, especially Sheridan Smith as my mum is a huge fan of hers Oscar Wallwork

Ross Adams

Proud teacher and agent, Ross Adams, no stranger to stage and screen himself as an award-winning actor on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, explained how proud he felt to have two students in a major film.

Ross said:

I could not be more proud of Thomas and Oscar. I feel so lucky to be able to pass on my knowledge of the industry to all our young actors each weekend at our Small Screen Talent drama academies, and seeing them gain professional work makes it all the more worthwhile. However, for two of our students to be cast in such an exciting project is just truly incredible! Ross Adams

'The Railway Children return' will be in cinemas in April 2022.