Liverpool players have paid tribute to nine-year-old Jordan Banks who died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool.

The footballers wore shirts with his name on in tribute to the avid Liverpool fan who was nicknamed ‘mini-Milner’ by his coaches after vice-captain James Milner.

In a poignant tweet the club said: "You’ll Never Walk Alone, Jordan Banks", adding "Jordan was a brilliant person, as well as a passionate footballer. We’re all thinking of his loved ones tonight."

The team donned the shirts ahead of their game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The fixture had been rearranged from 2 May after it was disrupted by Manchester United fans protesting their American owners the Glazer family, at the ground.

Despite attempts to protest and postpone the game again, it went ahead and Liverpool secured a thrilling 4-2 win.

The nine-year-old keen footballer died after he was struck by lightning while taking part in a private coaching session on Wednesday 12 May.

Thousands of pounds have been raised in Jordan's memory - with funds being split between his funeral costs and charities of his family's choice.

Tributes have poured in for the school boy from across the footballing world, including the England team, with many sharing nine football emojis in his memory.

Earlier this year the Liverpool FC fan received a special message from one of his favourite players, James Milner, after he ran a marathon in honour of a close relative who took his own life in 2018.

The Liverpool FC vice-captain praised the 'mini Milner' for running the fundraising marathon and told him 'you'll never walk alone'.

Video from Liverpool Echo

James Milner said in the touching video message: "I heard you get called mini Milner because you're very determined, so that's an amazing skill to have, never ever give up and I hear you've been out in all weather fighting in the cold and the rain, so you keep going, and keep doing what you're doing mate.

"Just remember you'll never walk alone, all the boys are behind you and I'll send you a couple of shirts - one for yourself for doing an amazing thing and another that you can hopefully raise a bit of money from and put it towards all the money you're raising.

"Well done bud, it's an amazing achievement and you should be very proud."