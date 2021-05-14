Liverpool legends team up for new football academy

Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler have combined to help start a new era for Liverpool's iconic Melwood training base.The Reds legends have teamed up to create a new academy that will be housed at the famous site in West Derby, Liverpool, alongside swimming and gymnastic ventures from Merseyside Olympians Steve Parry and Beth Tweddle.Liverpool left their renowned training base of over 50 years back in November last year when they completed the switch to the brand new £50 million complex in Kirkby.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Melwood - recently used as a Covid vaccination centre - has been in the hands of affordable housing company Torus since then and they have now teamed up with the former Reds stars to deliver a world-class facility for the community to use for a range of sports.

Young Liverpool fans watch their heroes train at Melwood Credit: Liverpool Echo

As well as the Fowler-Carragher Academy, the site will also house Steve Parry's Swim! and Beth Tweddle Gymnastics as one of the most famous training grounds in British football gets set for its next stage.