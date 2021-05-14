Video report by Tim Scott

Surge Covid 19 testing has begun in Sefton in Merseyside, one of the worst hit areas of the country.

There has been a massive response in the coastal town of Formby as health officials began testing there for the Indian variant of the virus, which is spreading fast in parts of the North West. Hundreds turned out to be tested at three newly opened test centre sites in the town.

Sefton currently has rates of more than 56 cases per one hundred thousand people, the eighth worst rate in England.

We know we've got the Indian variant present in the borough, it is in other boroughs across the UK but we've obviously got to take it seriously. Margaret Jones, Director of Public Health, Sefton Council

Meanwhile in Bolton, which has the highest Covid 19 infection rates in the country, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for young people to be vaccinated as an alternative to a local lockdown:

'We've put a request in to Government that they be allowed to move down the age ranges much more quickly now when it comes to the vaccination programme because the spread is largely in the working age population and the younger age population.''

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference this evening, England's Chief Medical Officer said there would be "a net disadvantage" in transferring Covid vaccines from older people to younger members of the public who are at lower risk from the virus.

Professor Chris Whitty pointed out there is not an endless supply of vaccines and the aim is to firstly protect the most vulnerable from coronavirus, which "is very heavily predicated by age".

"If we took vaccine away from say groups in their late 30s and transferred them to groups of people who are 18 or 20 who are at much lower risk of severe disease, the view of the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation), has clearly been that this would lead to a net disadvantage overall.

"The sensible thing to do is to prioritise the vaccines to those who are most at risk in all the places across the UK because this virus is a risk everywhere, but there are very strong aims to try and accelerate and make easier vaccination in the areas which are most affected by this virus."

He also noted that "the fundamental issue is that we have a finite supply at any given time of the vaccine, so if you vaccinate one person by definition you are not vaccinating another."

His comments came as a vaccine centre in Ainsdale, near Formby faced a queue that stretched around the block after it was announced all over-20s would be given a jab.

Hundreds queued at a vaccination centre in Ainsdale, Sefton.

More than 150 people turned up after a Facebook post announced that all over-20s would be eligible for a jab at the centre after 3pm on Friday.

In a statement given to Granada Reports, NHS England said: "The suggestion that we are routinely offering doses to people outside the priority cohorts, is wrong, and we urge only those people who have been invited to book an appointment, to do so.''