Shocking pictures have been released revealing the safety breaches inside a Blackpool hotel where guests' lives were put at risk.

Preston Crown Court heard 77 year old Aheed Sultan allowing the Plaza Beach Hotel to go to ‘rack and ruin’ in 2017.

Sultan, who now lives with his son in Loughton, Essex, did not attend the hearing because of his worsening health and since the offences has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

During an inspection of the Albert Road hotel in September 2017 firefighters found fire doors had been wedged open, other self-closing doors didn’t work and one fire door could not be opened.

How inspectors found the Plaza Beach Hotel in Blackpool in 2017 Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Inspectors also found the basement was being used to store bed bases, mattresses and other combustible materials.

The staircase leading from the flat to the basement was ‘stacked full’ of combustible materials and Blue Tac had been wedged into a fire alarm panel to stop the alarm from sounding.

Mattresses stacked against a wall Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Some of the emergency lighting in the hotel, formerly called the Silver Beach Hotel, did not have power and locks on some doors meant they could not be easily and quickly opened if a fire started.

The images were taken by during the inspection by Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service.

In this case the former owner left too much to chance and failed in his legal duties. If a fire had occurred residents and staff would have been at risk of serious injury or death. Mark Hutton, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters say they work with businesses to support them to comply with fire safety regulations but will take evidence to court where lives have clearly been put at risk.

The sentencing comes as hoteliers across the region prepare to reopen from lockdown and manage the risk of Covid.

However, the fire service says fire remains an ongoing risk and must remain a business priority.

Sultan, who no longer owns the hotel, was fined £7,700 and ordered to pay £7,300 costs after pleading guilty to fire regulation safety breaches.