Thousands of Anti-Lockdown protestors gather at MediaCity after march through Manchester
Video courtesy of Shaun Eley
Thousands of anti-lockdown & anti-vaccine protestors have marched through Manchester city centre and have gathered outside the BBC's Quay House in MediaCity.
The protest was organised to show opposition to Covid 19 restrictions.
Earlier, the group marked through the Arndale Shopping Centre, before arriving in Salford.
It comes two days before restrictions are due to ease across the country.