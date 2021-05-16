Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram is to set out a commitment to making the Liverpool City Region the most dementia-friendly place possible.

The politician's pledge comes at the start of Dementia Action Week.

Running from May 17 to 23, a special series of events will feature singing, dancing, and exercise classes as well as support and advice sessions for people living with the condition and their family carers.

More than 18,000 people live with dementia in the city region and new research has revealed how the Covid-19 lockdown increased isolation and accelerated mental health deterioration.

I know from personal experience that the difficulties of watching a loved one battle with dementia can be a very cruel and difficult experience. Those who care for them are absolute heroes in very challenging circumstances. It’s something that nobody should have experience alone. Steve Rotheram, Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is seeking to become the first to gain Dementia Friendly Community status, which is awarded by the Alzheimer's Society.

Mayor Rotheram will speak at a live online event on Friday 21 May as part of a week of web-based activities staged by organisations from across the area.

Steve Rotheram

Dementia Action Week events will include information about the condition and how to find help, family carer forums, talks on research and legal matters and special items on Young Onset dementia.

Sessions will also help people learn more about the condition so they can become a Dementia Friend within their community.

Liverpool-based The Brain Charity will be hosting a Music Makes Us! dance and physiotherapy event at 11am on May 19. The online workshop will include a live singer and dancer and involve guided exercises - all set to popular lively tunes for people living with dementia.

Music is known to activate different pathways to speech in the brain, and not only stimulates endorphins but can transport people living with dementia to happy moments in their pasts.

We understand the past year has been especially tough for people living with dementia. Being unable to access support service due to COVID-19 worsened quality of life for those affected by dementia in the UK. Nanette Mellor, Brain Charity CEO