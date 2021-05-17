Black photographers showcase colourful celebration of life

An exhibition from black female photographers is going on display in Preston.

The Harris gallery is hosting the works of 16 women showcasing a "colourful celebration of life".

The collection, entitled We Are Here, first went on display online last month and features thought-provoking portraits, the empowerment through protest and the admiration of nature.

Generational Racism by Ruby LDN Credit: UKBFTOG

Photographer Jemella Binns knew only four other black female photographers in the UK before she founded the vibrant UK Black Female Photographers (UKBFTOG) community in December 2017.

She said, "Male domination in the photography industry left little room for the representation of Black female photographers or for their professional development. UKBFTOG was set up to establish a safe space for Black UK based female photographers to connect socially, and for entrepreneurial and educational purposes.

"It is fantastic to see our members’ work go on display in the Harris, to see their images being made visible and accessible to a wider audience."

Ice by Carla Thomas Credit: UKBFTOG

Grandad by Naomi Williams Credit: UKBFTOG

The exhibition can be found on the stairway and around the Harris building from 17 May until 17 July 2021. Admission is free.