A Clean-up operation is underway after a parts of Bolton were flooded due to heavy rainfall on Sunday.Roads in Horwich, near the Beehive roundabout, were flooded.Videos posted on social media show a huge deluge of water rushing down Chorley New Road.Some local residents said the water has flooded their gardens and number of schools have also been flooded.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue services as well as Greater Manchester Police were on hand to help. Credit: MEN MEDIA

Local resident Lauren Aherne lives on an estate just off Chorley New Road.She told the Manchester Evening News: "We're on a new build estate and behind the estateis where the water must be coming from.

We probably only had about 30 to 40 minutes of really bad rain but then this massive gush of water came rushing down the street. Lauren Aherne, local resident

"Because we're on a hill most of the water is gushing down towardsChorley New Road."My garden is flooded but it's not come to the house."

