A fundraising page set up to help those affected by a suspected gas explosion in Lancashire, has raised almost forty thousand pounds.

The blast ripped through several houses on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two-year-old George Arthur Hinds was killed in the explosion, four other people were injured.

A fundraising page, set up yesterday by a nearby pub, the Hurley Flyer, has now raised almost £40,000. Organisers say the money raised will be shared between those families whose homes have been lost. Local residents are also coordinating a collection of new clothes and toiletries to help families affected by the blast.

Gofundme page raises thousands for victims of Heysham explosion

The parents of George Arthur Hinds, who themselves were injured in the explosion, released a statement, describing their son as 'a beautiful little angel'.

Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds said:

"We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

"He was so precious to us. We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened. Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today."

Two other people remain in hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is already underway.

You can find the GoFundMe page here