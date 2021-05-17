Today (Monday) sees the next phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions, with indoor hospitality allowed to reopen, cinemas and museums opening their doors again, and foreign holidays to 'green list' countries resumed.

But the Prime Minister has urged caution, especially in areas where local coronavirus rates are higher.

SO WHAT ARE YOU ALLOWED TO DO FROM TODAY?

MEETING UP

Groups of up to 30 people can now meet outside

Six people or two households can meet indoors

All limits on the number of people at funerals are lifted

30 people can now attend weddings and other life events

People urged to be cautious about hugging family and close friends

LEISURE

Pubs, bars and restaurants can serve customers inside

Cinemas, museums allowed to reopen

Hotels and B&Bs allowed to welcome guests

Children's play areas allowed to reopen

Adult indoor group exercise classes restart

Saunas and steam rooms within spas and indoor leisure facilities reopen

Up to 1000 people allowed at indoor events like theatre shows or music concerts

Up to 10,000 people allowed to attend events at larger venues like sport stadiums.

TRAVEL

Foreign travel allowed to 'green list' countries

People with suitcases in Blackpool as restrictions are eased on indoor hospitality including hotels and B&Bs Credit: PA Images

JETTING OFF ABROAD?

HERE ARE THE KEY THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW AS TRAVEL GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

Traffic light system:

The Government travel traffic light system comes into effect from Monday 17th May, unlocking non-essential travel.

There are currently 12 countries on the green list.

Each tier has its own restrictions, such as quarantine and testing requirements upon returning to the UK. Passengers can read and find out about their destination here and what tests they will need to book.

Government Passenger Locator Form:

All passengers arriving into the UK, regardless of their destination, need to fill in a passenger locator form pre-travel. Failure to do this can delay their time at immigration. This process is managed by UK Border Force and forms can be found here

Passengers check in as easyJet relaunches flights from the UK to green-list destinations Credit: David Parry/PA

At Manchester Airport:

All flights are operating in and out of Terminal One at Manchester Airport

Even though there are 12 destinations on the green list, Manchester Airport only flies to a handful of these, and airlines are still confirming which routes they will operate. On 17th May there are set to be 44 departures and 42 arrivals with the first flight of the day going to the Portuguese island of Madeira at 06:00am.

Manchester Airport says as restrictions relax and people can now dine and drink indoors from Monday, additional retail options will be available for passengers to enjoy ahead of their flight.

Safety Measures

Enhanced cleaning, Perspex screens, mandatory face coverings, and sanitizer stations are being used at the airport. It is commonly accepted that social distancing won’t always be an option in a transport setting, so these measures help keep passengers safe when they cannot keep their distance. For the latest information on Coronavirus measures at Manchester airport click here

Getting to Manchester airport:

Car park options are currently reduced on site. Passengers are advised to book their parking online in advance to get the best price. Details and options can be found here. Alternatively, Manchester Airport’s ground transport interchange, which is open 24 hours, offers various rail, tram, bus and coach services. Plus, taxis and private hire companies operate on site.

Passengers being dropped off by friends or family can use the free drop off area, located in JetParks One, from where passengers can take a short shuttle bus ride to the terminals. The airport say the bus is currently only available on demand by calling 0161 489 8666. Alternatively, passengers can choose to be dropped off directly outside the terminals and train station. The charge for this is £5 for five minutes and £6 for 10 minutes and is payable at the exit barrier.

Passengers arrive at Manchester Airport as some travel restrictions are eased Credit: PA Images

Karen Smart, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, said:

“The resumption of international travel and launch of the green list is an important step to easing Covid-19 restrictions, and Monday will be a symbolic moment for us as we welcome passengers and colleagues back to the airport.

“We understand many people haven’t flown in a long time due to the pandemic, but I’d like to reassure all our customers as we continue to implement the highest quality Covid-19 safety measures across Manchester Airport.

“I’d like also to thank all our passengers for abiding by the measures in place during these uncertain times, and also thank all our staff who have gone above and beyond to ensure safe travel for all.

“As we start the road to recovery, we will continue to work closely with all our partners across the airport to ensure passengers have the best possible experience as they fly off on well-earned holidays or finally get to see family and friends.

“We will also continue to work closely with government to unlock a more meaningful restart for international travel, by taking advantage of the UK's vaccination programme to increase the number of countries on the green list and work towards the removal of restrictions altogether over time.”

Liverpool John Lennon Airport welcomes passengers back Credit: Liverpool John Lennon airport

At Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Airline services continue to operate to a host of destinations.

Fit to fly COVID-19 testing

Liverpool John Lennon Airport are now offering COVID-19 testing with fit to fly certification for those who test negative. If you would like to book your test, and for more information, visit Liverpool Airport COVID-19 testing page.

Your journey through the Airport

Information setting out in detail the measures now in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety is available here to help prepare passengers in advance of their journey through the Airport.

