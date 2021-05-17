Six new vaccine sites open in East Lancashire to stop rise in Indian variant Credit: ITV Granada

Six new vaccination sites have opened across East Lancashire to combat the spread of the new Indian coronavirus variant.

Two are in Blackburn, with sites in Darwen, Accrington and Burnley.

Public Health teams say they will offer immunisation to those between 18 and 38 with underlying health conditions or who live, care for or work with anyone such a condition.

Surge testing is also to be introduced in the three wards in Blackburn with Darwen where the Indian variant has been identified.

There were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK, of which 483 were in Bolton and in Blackburn with Darwen.

The new vaccination centres in East Lancashire are:

Acorn Medical Centre in Accrington

Burnley General Hospital

Everest Pharmacy in Darwen

Penny Street Car Park in Blackburn

Revidge Fold Church in Blackburn

Royal Blackburn Hospital

They will use an extra allocation of 1,000 new Pfizer jabs a day for East Lancashire.The sites will be open from 8am until 8pm until Thursday with more extra clinics due after then.

The jabs are also available to anyone aged 38 and over; health and social care staff; and any carers paid or unpaid (who will not be asked for proof).

Vaccinations must be booked in advance via the Blackburn with Darwen and East Lancashire Clinical Commission Groups and Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS websites.

They are not available on a walk-in basis or through the NHS national booking system.

"We have secured extra vaccines for everyone eligible. As long as you are eligible book your vaccine as quickly as you can. Jane Scattergood, Vaccination Director for Lancashire

From tomorrow there will be enhanced Covid-19 PCR testing - or 'surge testing' - for anyone living, working or going to school in the BB1 6, BB1 7, BB1 8 and BB2 6 postcodes.

People queue for the vaccination centre at the Essa Academy in Bolton Credit: PA

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary has voiced his frustration that some people are still not getting the coronavirus vaccine, amid fears of the spread of the new Indian variant.

Matt Hancock said the majority of people admitted to hospital in Bolton, which has seen the biggest outbreak of B1.617.2 variant, had been eligible for the jab but had not taken it up.

People are urged to have their vaccines to give themselves the best possible chance of protection. Credit: PA Images

In a Commons statement, he said vaccinations and testing had been "surged" across the town as he announced the jab would be offered to 36 and 37-year-olds from this week.

Mr Hancock said Cases there had doubled in the past week, with 19 people in Bolton in hospital with the variant and eight in Blackburn, and that it was now the dominant strain in the area.

The majority have not been vaccinated and, of them, most of them could have been vaccinated, which is frustrating to see, but is also a message to everyone Health Secretary Matt Hancock

For Labour, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said they were now paying the price for the Government's delay in adding India to the "red list" countries from which returning travellers have to quarantine in a government-supervised hotel.