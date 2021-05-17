Suspected County Lines gang members have been targeted in a series of raids by Merseyside Police.

So far two people have been arrested as part of a joint action with forces in Lancashire, Cheshire and West Mercia.

The pair have been taken to police stations for questioning.

The investigation forms part of Merseyside Police's Operation Medusa, an initiative that specifically targets gangs involved in the supply and distribution of illicit substances across the UK from Merseyside.

Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear and it is these criminals who run County Lines. Criminals involved in organised crime have no thought for anyone other than themselves, and their criminal intent and greed. Detective Superintendent Andy O'Connor, Merseyside Police

Two arrested after county lines drugs gangs targeted in raids Credit: Merseyside Police

A convoy of vans left Edge Lane police station tasked with raiding the homes of suspects this morning.

The search teams had been briefed on their targets and supplied with the latest intelligence on their activity and threat level.

Each team then struck simultaneously, bursting into homes as they sought suspects and evidence.