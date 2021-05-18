It's the opportunity of a lifetime for a die-hard Corrie fan - the chance to spend the night on the set of Coronation Street.

For one night only - the soap is opening its doors to two guests, staying next door to the famous Rovers Return Inn in a pop-up house.

The temporary Airbnb will be situated in the heart of the street, with guests taken on a private tour of the set, followed by a hotpot dinner whilst watching classic Corrie episodes.

The adjoining twin bedroom provides a comfy bedding and prime Weatherfield views. Credit: ITV

The view from ‘The Rovers’ Annexe’ looks out towards Audrey’s and a little further along to Prestons Petals and the kebab shop. As the guests stroll down the street they will pass Fiz and Tyrone’s, take a peek in the Kabin window, or wander up Victoria Street to check out the menu at Speed Daal to see what Alya’s been up to. Although interiors will be closed, guests will be able to wander around Coronation, Rosamund and Victoria Street to their heart's content. They can even have a stroll down the ginnel, site of so many Corrie secret rendezvous!

The specially constructed temporary annexe has been kitted out in classic Coronation Street style, taking inspiration from the Rovers Return B&B decor. Guests will enjoy a comfortable living area to relax in, with homage to ‘Jenny Connors’ wood panelling and patterned wallpaper. The living room has a dining table where guests can sit and enjoy their hotpot.

What fan of Coronation Street hasn't had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best loved characters. I certainly have. This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to The Rovers Return. Head of Continuing Drama John Whiston

"What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation's favourite street."

A look inside the temporary 'Rovers' Annexe' Credit: ITV

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb comments:

“As restrictions begin to ease and Brits plan summer staycations, Airbnb remains committed to helping people find unique and unforgettable travel experiences within the UK.

Being the first people ever to stay on the nation’s most loved street is a dream come true for any Corrie fan and a once in a lifetime way to spend time with a friend or family member.”

The stay is being offered for one-night-only for two people Credit: ITV

House Rules:

- No pets allowed

- Maximum two guests

- No smoking

- Picture in front of the local pub encouraged

- Hotpot for tea non-negotiable

- Sensible shoes advised, note Cobbles are slippery when wet

- Do not drive into the canal after check out

Booking details:

To view ‘The Rovers’ Annexe’ listing on Airbnb, visit here

‘The Rovers’ Annexe’ sleeps a maximum of two guests and is available to book for 2 October 2021 for one night only for just £60 (fee donated to charity). Airbnb reviews will be taken into consideration.

ITV say they anticipate a very high level of interest and will be adding the available booking date at 1PM BST on Wednesday 26 May. Interested guests should note that the booking process shall be conducted in strict adherence to local COVID-19 guidelines and therefore only current UK residents will be eligible to book.