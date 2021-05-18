A garden created from lost stately home grounds in Salford is opening to the public after a delay of nearly 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bridgewater, the Royal Horticultural Society's fifth public garden, has been created from the historic grounds at Worsley New Hall, with a focus on the local community.

It had been due to open in July 2020, but after lockdown forced the team to all-but halt work on the site, send volunteers home and delay the opening, the garden's doors are being opened to the public.

Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

At the heart of the 154-acre site, which the RHS expects to attract as many as a million visitors a year, is the historic estate's 10-acre Victorian walled kitchen garden - one of the largest in the UK which is now full of tens of thousands of plants.

It features a kitchen garden designed by RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medallists Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg which references the local industrial heritage of underwater canals taking coal to the nearby Bridgewater Canal.

The kitchen garden includes a section highlighting agroforestry and permaculture, even growing - in a first for an RHS garden - nettles to highlight their value for nettle soup, wildlife and to make fertiliser.

Restored Victorian greenhouses are heated by a biomass boiler using wood taken from the site and hexagonal allotment plots have been provided for community groups working with vulnerable people and for schools.

The Chinese Garden at RHS Bridgewater Garden Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

The lake and woodlands, which feature a Chinese streamside garden created in collaboration with the local Chinese business community, have been restored and a play area installed.

There are bee hives rescued from under the floorboards of the garden cottage, pigs, bat boxes and butterfly and bee-friendly planting.

But deer which had lived on site could not be rounded up and moved due to lockdown, and a decision to cull the animals to protect the garden from damage prompted a local backlash.

The delay to opening the garden has proved to have a silver lining: while it significantly slowed work last summer, it has meant areas such as the orchard and Chinese streamside garden are much further along than they would have been.

Curator Marcus Chilton-Jones said he was pleased overall with the extra time, "although I didn't think that at the time".

Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

He said RHS Bridgewater is different from the charity's other gardens because of elements designed to deliver community benefits first and foremost.

"It's not something that's been done and tucked in the back corner because it's not quite smart or well done enough, it's front and centre," he said.

Building in all of these aspects from the outset rather than building them on afterwards means it's very much part of the DNA of the site. It's not just for middle class people to come somewhere posh for tea and cakes. Marcus Chilton-Jones

The site will welcome thousands of schoolchildren each year, and the garden team will be doing community outreach at the same time as maintaining the site and developing new elements including back-to-back gardens and trial beds to test plants in a northern climate.

Salford City mayor Paul Dennett added: "RHS Garden Bridgewater will be a world-class visitor attraction, bringing a range of important social, environmental, economic benefits and opportunities on a huge scale to the City of Salford and along with other developments such as MediaCityUK, which continues to strengthen Salford's reputation nationally and internationally as a vibrant city to live, work, visit and play."