Hopes of more help for people self isolating due to covid in Blackburn

Professor Dominic Harrison hopes there will be more support for those self isolating in Blackburn

People forced to self isolate in Blackburn due to Coronavirus symptoms could soon be offered extra financial support

New covid vaccine sites in Blackburn Credit: ITV Granada

The area's Director of Public Health is asking for a relaxation in the way isolation payments are granted to make more people eligible for support.

Professor Dominic Harrison believes the change would encourage people to stay at home where necessary to try to combat rising coronavirus infection rates.

Blackburn and Bolton have the two highest infection rates in the country, with the more infectious Indian variant of Covid now the dominant strain in these hotspot areas.

The rise in cases has led to some calling for the relaxation of lockdown on June 21st to be delayed.

The Prime Minister has set the government is monitoring the situation closely and local lockdowns and further measures haven't been ruled out.

People lined up for the vaccine in Bolton Credit: ITV Granada

Meanwhile there's concern there could be a rise in tensions in Bolton after the Health Secretary voiced frustration on Monday that some people were still not getting the coronavirus vaccine, amid fears of the spread of the Indian variant.

Mr Hancock said the majority of people admitted to hospital in Bolton, which has seen the biggest outbreak of the B1617.2 variant, had been eligible for the jab but had not taken it up.

Sabiha Umarji, who lives in the BL3 postcode, where surge testing is taking place said she had not heard any negativity in the community over allegations of vaccine hesitancy.