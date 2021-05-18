Merseyside Police appeal for witnesses after a man was shot at a pub in Huyton

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot after an argument at a pub in Huyton.At around 8.20pm on 17 June, armed police were called to Princess Drive in Huyton to reports of shots being fired inside the Old Bank pub following an altercation. A short time later, a man in his 20s was found with chest injuries nearby and has been taken to hospital for assessment.Officers will be carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance and gather information. They are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

Although the exact circumstances are to be confirmed, we initially believe that the victim was shot inside the pub, before being found injured a short time later. Chief Inspector Steve Hardy

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.