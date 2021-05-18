Rail disruption after part of station roof collapses in Cheshire
Commuters were left shaken and shocked after part of the roof of a railway station in Cheshire collapsed. Images and videos show a pile of rubble on the platform at Northwich, as well as inside the waiting area.
Miraculously there aren't thought to be any injured staff or passengers.
Northern has confirmed that there will be severe delays and cancellations in the area due to the debris causing the train line to be blocked. Work is ongoing at the scene and that the linebetween Chester and Hale is not expected to reopen today.
Tickets are being accepted on Transport for Wales services between Chester and Manchester Oxford Road via Warrington Bank Quay as well as on the Metrolink between Altrincham and Manchester.