Rail disruption after part of station roof collapses in Cheshire

Commuters were left shaken and shocked after part of the roof of a railway station in Cheshire collapsed. Images and videos show a pile of rubble on the platform at Northwich, as well as inside the waiting area.

Miraculously there aren't thought to be any injured staff or passengers.

Credit: MEN Media

Northern has confirmed that there will be severe delays and cancellations in the area due to the debris causing the train line to be blocked. Work is ongoing at the scene and that the linebetween Chester and Hale is not expected to reopen today.

It’s too early to say what caused this. Investigations are under way and the station is closed. We’re sorry to passengers affected and ask anyone travelling in the area today to check National Rail Enquiries before they make their journey. Network Rail