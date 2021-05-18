So many people have spent the last year unable to work, but for the performers of Blackpool Tower Circus, they've found some ingenious ways to practise their acts during lockdown.

Director Laci Endresz Jr, who performs as Mooky the clown, and his brother and fellow director Bubu Endresz, or Mr Boo, have been juggling over the fence of their neighbouring homes to try to keep up their skills after the circus was forced to close.

Bubu said: "We have had artists who have set up in their gardens, low wires in their gardens about half a metre off the floor, and they've been rehearsing like that.

"The juggler was practising in the kitchen because there was one space about a metre high and quite wide and he was juggling in there. You've got to do what you've got to do."

The circus is preparing to reopen on May 22, after the pandemic caused the longest closure in the venue's history.

The Blackpool Tower Circus reopens on Saturday Credit: PA Images

Social distancing measures will be in place and audience participation has been dropped until restrictions are eased further.

With performers from Hungary, Colombia and Cuba among their cast, not everyone has been able to join rehearsals yet.

Laci said: "We've got people, they're here but they can't rehearse because they're quarantining, obviously."

The brothers are now eager to get the show up and running again.

It's been seven months with no show. It's a long time. Bubu Endresz, Director of Blackpool Tower Circus

Babu said:

"We've had to tell jokes to our girlfriends and they're not happy about it, so they're happy we're telling other people jokes now."

Performers have been finding ingenious ways to practise during lockdown Credit: PA Images

Laci added: "I can't wait, absolutely can't wait. It's the most excited I've been about starting the show ever."