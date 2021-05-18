Trial date set for nurse accused of murdering eight babies

A trial date has been set next year for a nurse accused of the murder of eight babies at a hospital neonatal unit in Cheshire.

Lucy Letby, 31, will go on trial on July 4, 2022, after Mr Justice Dove set the date at a case management hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

The estimated length of the trial, to be held at Manchester Crown Court, is six months.

Letby appeared by videolink from HMP Peterborough and spoke only to confirm she could hear proceedings from Liverpool during the hearing.

Police detectives and the families of the babies involved also watched proceedings via videolink from Chester Crown Court.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is alleged to have murdered five baby boys and three baby girls while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls, all between June 2015 and June 2016.

The hearing today dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of the trial.

A further pre-trial hearing will be held in October.

The defendant remains in custody.