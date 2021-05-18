Why experts are predicting this year will see a "tsunami of STIs"

Before the pandemic, cases of Syphilis in Britain were at their highest levels since the Second World War.

And the North West had the worst rates of sexually transmitted infections or STIs outside London.

Since then, Covid restrictions have prevented people from socialising and meeting up with others from outside their homes - with sex even becoming illegal during some months.

But as lockdown's lifted, experts are concerned there could be a surge in STIs.

The sexual health clinic at St Helens Hospital has been opened throughout lockdown

Michael's been attending the sexual health clinic at St Helens Hospital throughout lockdown.

He's part of a trial for a medicine called PreP which helps prevent HIV infection.

The trial includes regular sexual health check-ups .

Michael has regular sexual health screenings

For me, sexual screening was something that you would only do once a year and panic at the results. Now I'm on this trial I get checked. every three months. It just gives you peace of mind. Michael

Michael's keen to encourage others to look after their sexual health and says there shouldn't be a stigma about using a clinic.

During Covid sexual health clinics were considered an essential service and staff here have been busy throughout.

The clinic at St Helens Hospital had to adapt their services but continued seeing patients from the age of 13 into their 80's.

Patients are triaged over the phone and then prioritised. Those patients who need to be seen in clinic are given an appointment at a time that suits them.

But as lockdown lifts the clinic's bracing itself for an increase in demand as people go out to celebrate their freedom.

I'm anticipating we're going to have a busy few months ahead. There's some concern about a tsunami of sexually transmitted infections. I hope that's not the case but if it is we'll be here ready. Dr Rebecca Thomson-Glover- sexual health and HIV consultant at St Helens Hospital

When the pandemic hit the clinic started sending out home testing kits for STIs. It's proved popular with patients and has helped reduce waiting times.

We can post Chlamydia and Gonorrhea testing kits to the patient's home. It's all private and confidential. If the results come back positive we'll either send out treatment in the post or bring you into the clinic depending on what's appropriate for the patient. Janet McKiernan, Nurse specialist

Following feedback from patients, many of the clinic's new ways of working will continue when lockdown ends.

For more information and support: