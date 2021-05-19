Isolation times for Isle of Man arrivals to be reduced from next week

People travelling into the Isle of Man will no longer be required to self-isolate for seven days from next Monday May 24.

Instead, arrivals will be able to leave self-isolation following a negative test for Covid-19.

This will be taken within 48 hours of arriving into the Island.

Arrivals are also required to take a second test on day six of their time in the Island, but isolation is only required until the first negative test result for Covid-19 is acquired.

The cost of these two tests is £30 and will be undertaken at the TT Grandstand, the Isle of Man's Covid-19 test centre.

People in the Isle of Man are tested for Covid-19 at the TT Grandstand. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Visits to health and social care settings must be avoided until 10 days after arrival, except when emergency treatment is required.

These changes will only apply to those who have not been outside the UK, Guernsey or Jersey in the 10 days prior to arriving on the Island.

Anyone who has been outside these places in 10 days prior to arriving will be required to self-isolate for seven days, providing they pay £60 for two tests - one on arrival and one on day six of isolation.

Those arriving before May 24 will still be required to self-isolate for seven days, with an additional three days of 'modified isolation'.

The Isle of Man is currently on level three of its borders framework meaning only family members, partners and home owners are allowed to enter the Island.

Original plans involved dropping the border framework to level two by 29 May, but these plans have changed due to the Indian variant.

We are not yet making any further changes to who can come to the Island, which the Council of Ministers feels is a prudent approach to limit the numbers of people travelling here whilst work continues to understand the impact of the Indian variant. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

The government are due to confirm decisions around isolation and the next steps on the borders on Thursday May 20.