Manchester United player Luke Shaw has defended a football fan who threw a green and gold scarf at him during a game.

It happened during the final home match of the season at Old Trafford - as Shaw prepared to take a corner.

Supporter Shaun Logan tweeted that it was "a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context" - and claimed that he could be punished with a three year ban.

If imposed, a ban would see him miss the club's Europa League final with Villarreal next week in Gdansk.

But the England international, who laughed and set the scarf down on the ground during the incident, tweeted Mr Logan after the game, saying he knew "there was nothing aggressive" about the incident.

Mr Shaw, who acknowledged that emotions were running high during the match at Old Trafford, also said he understood "completely" - adding "I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out"