Multiple reports of children being shot with BB guns in Lancashire

Police have been called to 'multiple reports' of children being shot at with BB guns across Hyndburn in Lancashire.Concerned residents alerted the police last night (May 18) with incidents being reported at various location' across the borough.Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said they managed to locate the youths responsible and seized several BB guns.Police say the youths in question 'will be dealt with according.'Details of the incident and a picture of the BB guns was issued by PCSO Rosie Frost.She also issued a strong warning to parents over the dangers of the weapons and said 'this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated'.PCSO Frost said: "Over the course of the evening we have received multiple reports of children being shot with BB Guns in various locations around Hyndburn."We have managed to locate the youths, the BB Guns have been seizedand they will be dealt with accordingly.

People can get seriously injured as a result of being shot with a BB Gun and we urge you to educate your children on the dangers of carrying one. "This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated. T PCSO Rosie Frost, Hyndburn Police