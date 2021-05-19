A 12-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was hit by a car that failed to stop in Manchester.

It happened as the child was crossing Barlow Moor Road in Chorlton just after 3:45 on Tuesday 18 May.

He was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police said the car involved failed to remain at the scene and is understood to have turned left onto High Lane.

A boy is in hospital with very serious injuries and we need to find out exactly how this collision occurred, and who was involved. Police Sergeant Darren Hancock, SCIU

The child was airlifted to hospital. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to any witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage to contact them as soon as possible.

No arrests have been made.

Police Sergeant Darren Hancock said their enquiries are being made at "great pace", but that the person behind the wheel is being urged to contact police "so we can properly ascertain the circumstances of this serious incident."

Can you help?