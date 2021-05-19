Two teenagers who deliberately kicked a pensioner into the River Mersey in Cheshire have pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

It happened at the back of the Riverside Retail Park in Warrington, on Sunday 25 April.

74 year old Gordon Bradbury had "just wanted to go fishing on a sunny day" when he was attacked and filmed being kicked into the water.

Chloe Woods and Ellie Hughes pulled the shaken 74-year-old from the river, before cleaning blood from his face.

Mr Bradbury was rescued by two schoolgirls, who heard his shouts for help:

18 year old Benjamin Bridgeman will be sentenced at Warrington Magistrates Court.

A 15 year old, who can't be named due to his age, has been bailed to appear for sentencing at a youth court in June.

READ MORE