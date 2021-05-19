Tributes paid to Manchester teenager who 'touched the hearts of everyone'

Tributes are being paid to a 17-year-old boy from Manchester who 'touched the hearts of everyone'.Callum Mckenna, from Droylsden, died on Sunday 16 May after falling from a bridge over the M60 near Daisy Nook.Family and friends of the former Droylsden Academy student have placed balloons and flowers at the scene, and left written tributes to the teenager.An online fundraiser has been launched by Callum's cousin, Simon Devenport, to help cover the costs of Callum's funeral - with more than £5,800 raised so far.On the Go Fund Me page, Callum wrote:

He was the brightest, funniest and most loving boy who deserves the best send off we can give him. "Rest in Peace Cal, we all love you so much! Simon Devenport

In a post on Facebook, Manchester Theatre Academy (MTA) paid tribute to its former member, who previously won a Best Actor award at the One Act Play Festival.A spokesperson for MTA said:

So shocked and saddened to hear the news of the tragic loss of Callum McKenna, a well loved former member of our MTA family - gone too soon. "He was a ray of sunshine and the life and soul at drama. "He touched the hearts of everyone and was beautiful through and through - so talented and always brought laughter to the group, with his great comedy skills and quirky characterisation. Manchester Theatre Academy

They added: "Our hearts go out to his loving family at this heart-breaking time. We feel so lucky to have known Callum and he will be so sadly missed."Emergency services, including the North West Air Ambulance, were called out to the scene at 2.55pm on Sunday.Despite the best efforts of medics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.