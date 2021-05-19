Actor Ryan Thomas is nearing the finish line of a mammoth charity challenge.

The former Coronation Street star is walking ten marathons in ten days - a total of 262 miles - to raise money for the mental health and suicide prevention charity CALM.

He set off from Buckingham Palace on the 10th of May, making his way back to Manchester on foot.

Mr Thomas told his supporters that completing his back-to-back marathons has proved "tougher than I ever imagined" - battling foot injuries and exhaustion.

But on the evening of May 19th, he'll reach the finish line at Manchester Cathedral.

Mr Thomas undertook this charity challenge after becoming aware of a mental health crisis during the pandemic. He said "I am lucky enough to have a big following and as someone in the public eye I want to use it for positive change."

He's raised more than £130,000.

The stats are shocking, and we need to do something about it. If one life is saved by me doing this challenge, if someone checks on their friend, or uses CALM for advice and help – then it’s been worth it. Ryan Thomas

Every week 125 people die in the UK by suicide. The CALM charity runs a free helpline and webchat service to provide confidential support to those who may be at risk.

Last year their staff prevented 564 suicides.

