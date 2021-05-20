Failings with the test and trace system led to a delay in Blackburn with Darwen council being told about cases of the new Indian variant, the government has admitted.

It is thought 700 cases across the country went unreported for three weeks between April and May - meaning people were not told they had tested positive and needed to self isolate.

Due to rapidly rising numbers of the B1617.2 mutation - known as the Indian variant - surge testing and extra vaccinations have been taking place in the Lancashire town.

Blackburn MP Kate Hollern says the delay meant people could have been spreading the virus unknowingly - and blamed the government for not putting India on the red travel list sooner.

Kate Hollern MP, Labour, Blackburn

Blackburn with Darwen Council confirmed it had been affected by the test and trace glitch.

Councillor Mohammed Khan, Leader of the Council, said: "This situation has had an effect on the residents of our Borough.

Unfortunately, the technical problem in the national Test and Trace system happened just at the time the Borough had incoming cases of travel related cases of the Covid variant first identified in India. Councillor Mohammed Khan, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council

However Councillor Khan added that the local contact tracing team had had "a lot of success" and were "working closely with the national Test and Trace team to manage any consequences".

He said: "The local Authority, community and voluntary sector and faith groups along with local businesses and the local NHS are all working flat out to do all we can to check the spread of this Variant of Concern.”

All those involved in the delay have now been contacted, the government said.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: "There was a short delay when asking some of those positive cases to provide details of individuals they had contacted since contracting Covid.

"This issue was across a small number of local authority areas and was quickly resolved."

But the government refused to admit the failure had contributed to the spread of the variant, adding: "The spread of the variant will be down to a number of factors - this was an issue that occurred across a small number of local authority areas, so I don't think it is possible to draw that conclusion from this."

Blackburn with Darwen has consistently recorded one of the highest rates of new Covid cases in the country following the variant's spread.

Some parts of the North West have the highest Covid rates in the country, with the region as a whole the only area to record a rise in numbers.

Bolton currently has a highest rate of new cases per 100,000 people, while Blackburn with Darwen is the second highest.

Six new vaccination sites have opened across East Lancashire to combat the spread of the new variant.

Two are in Blackburn, with sites also in Darwen, Accrington and Burnley.

Public Health teams say they will offer immunisation to those between 18 and 38 with underlying health conditions or who live, care for or work with anyone such a condition.

Surge testing has also been introduced in the three wards in Blackburn with Darwen where the Indian variant has been identified.

Meanwhile the Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been warned there could be "unrest" in Bolton if the Government brings in local lockdowns.

