Those working in the travel and tourism sectors in the Isle of Man will be allowed to continue applying for financial support until the border fully reopens, the Treasury Minister has said.

The maximum that can be claimed remains at £310 for a full-time equivalent employee per week.

All applicants will also be required to show a loss in revenue of 25% of more due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launderettes will also be able to continue to claim support as more than 50% of turnover was made from hotels and the tourist trade, prior to the pandemic.

The Salary Support Scheme has played a vital role in providing financial assistance to individuals and businesses during the pandemic, and will remain in place for a little longer to support the travel and tourism sector until the border restrictions move to level 1. Alfred Cannan MHK, Isle of Man Treasury Minister

Level 1 of the borders framework will mean anyone can enter the Isle of Man with no restrictions on-arrival, apart from filling out a landing form for contact tracing purposes.

This is currently due to take effect from June 28, but is subject to change based on the Indian variant.

The Isle of Man is currently on level 3 of its border framework meaning only family, partners and home owners are allowed to enter the Island, providing they self-isolate.

Other sectors can apply for financial support from the previous period which covers April 26 to May 23 2021.

More information on the Salary Support Scheme is available by calling 01624 648125.