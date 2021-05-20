Homeless teenagers join fundraising marathon challenge

A man from Ramsbottom is running a whopping 576.4 miles in 3 weeks to raise money for homeless young people across the region.

Why such a specific number? Well, Rowan Ardill who also has the grand title of the Running Mayor of Greater Manchester has been running a marathon a day for 22 days finishing on the Saturday 22nd of May, he hopes to raise £22,000.

Rowan Ardill

Rowan has run through sunshine, flash floods and hail storms but those tough times only serve to make his mission even more poignant.

Rowan is raising money for The Running Charity who support homeless teenagers through running. The charity uses the sport to help build resilience, and self-esteem to help the young people reach their goals and rebuild their lives.

To show their support some of the teenagers turned out in Salford to run with Rowan to help him achieve his goal.

Alex's Story

Alex has had a challenging childhood, he began self-harming at the age of 12 and was eventually hospitalised following a mental breakdown. At the age of 18 he became homeless, living under staircase in a block of flats, before finding himself camping in woodland.

He says finding The Running Charity changed his life. He's now a keen marathoner and has stopped self harming, he said: "For me, running is life, its survival and I’m surviving.”

The cancellation of races during the pandemic means the charity has seen a dip in vital fundraising efforts to keep the charity going. The charity say Rowan's efforts mean a huge deal to the team.

When you see the kind of confidence start to grow in young people, once they get out and realise that people aren't going to laugh at them, they can challenge themselves, they can do more than they think they can do...magic starts to happen really. George Bate, The Running Charity

