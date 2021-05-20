Liverpool city councillors have backed an improvement plan which will be sent to the government next week.

It follows a damning review of the authority which claimed there was a culture of 'bullying, intimidation, dubious deals and jobs for the boys'.

The new Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, says she wants to make the City Council more transparent.

The response accepts that Government commissioners will come in to oversee some departments and sets aside £1m to improve the highways and regeneration departments that came in for criticism.

There may also be a reduction in the number of councillors and elections only once every four years.

Councillors have also voted to hold a referendum on whether to keep the elected mayoral role, or go back to the traditional council leader model.

Former Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson Credit: ITV News

Meanwhile the former mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson is to seek a judicial review of the government inspection which claimed his administration oversaw a culture of 'bullying, intimidation, dubious deals and jobs for the boys'.

He's also published what he describes as a "line by line rebuttal" to Max Caller's Report.

Watch Hannah Miller's interview with Joe Anderson

Mr Anderson was arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation last year but strongly denies wrongdoing.

Yesterday he described the Whitehall inspection report that prompted the move as misinformed and smears.