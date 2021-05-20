Messages of hope inside thousands of doves at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral

A breathtaking new art installation, featuring thousands of paper doves is finally opening at Liverpool Cathedral. ’Peace Doves’ was originally scheduled to open last May, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

More than 15 thousand paper doves will be suspended from the ceiling of the Anglican cathedral. Each has a hand written message of peace, hope and love from schoolchildren and community groups from across Liverpool, who were invited to write their messages before lockdown.

Peace Doves was created by renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker, and is expected to bring thousand of visitors to the cathedral over the next few months.

The Dean of Liverpool, The Very Reverend Dr Sue Jones, said:

Visitors were invited to write messages of peace, hope and love on the cut-outs.

Peter Walker added:

What I've always found when I've been into Liverpool and been up to the Cathedral is, it really is a community place. "I think having a work where the community has written on these doves and thousands of children have participated in this project is a really important thing to be doing at this time. Peter Walker, Artist

As well as Peace Doves, visitors to the cathedral will also be able to view the return of the popular Angel Wings moving light projection, created by Luxmuralis.

Visitors can take photos and videos in front of the shoulder height, angel wings which pulsate and change colour to a curated soundtrack.

Another new, interactive art installation also going on display is Peace to Ourselves. Visitors will be asked to place a button inside the shape of a giant dove and take a moment to contemplate the past year and remember those who have lost their lives.

The installations will officially open on May 21st and will also feature as part of Liverpool's LightNight event that evening. It will run until August 31st, 2021. The installations are free to view but due to COVID regulations, bookings must be made in advance.

To book your slot for May visit: https://www.liverpoolcathedral.org.uk/home/visiting-us/a-great-place-to-visit.aspx

Further slots will be released later this month. Visit Liverpool Cathedral's website for updates.